Triple H Puts Daniel Bryan Comeback Rumors on Ice

Daniel Bryan has not been shy about his intentions to return to the wrestling ring. While he may indeed compete in the future, signs continue to pile up that it won’t be happening in WWE.

On Tuesday, Triple H attended the Television Critics Association winter panel to promote RAW’s 25th Anniversary show. He fielded a wide range of question, one of which centered upon Daniel Bryan returning at WrestleMania 34.

“There can be no exception, medically, if the belief is that he’s not healthy enough and it is a risk for to perform, then I don’t know why we would ever allow him to step in the ring unless it can be proven otherwise,” asserted Triple H.

WWE has remained rigid in their in their concussion-related protocol in order to keep their wrestlers safe and they, the company from being liable.

“We have some of the best medical people in the world working for us. Our wellness policy, our concussion programs, out protocols – I’ll put them up against any on the planet,” he said. “The medical experts will make the determination of whether Bryan can set foot in that ring or not, personally, for him, I know it’s something he loved doing and own hope he has that opportunity. But at the same point in time, he’s married and has a child. We serve the human being first.”

The issue at hand is that Bryan was forced into a premature retirement due to concussion-related injuries. Since, Bryan has been militant in his efforts to get healthy and has actually been cleared by several doctors to wrestle again, even getting the public support of his wife Brie Bella to do so. However, WWE has yet to give Bryan the greenlight, and it’s possible they never will.

Bryan stated the other day in an interview with Sports Illustrated that if he’s not cleared by WWE in time for WrestleMania 34 then the window for him to wrestle in Vince McMahon‘s company will be closed for good.

With a deadline is set, we’ll be able to end the will he or won’t he drama once WrestleMania 34 shuts off its cameras. But, this is a story that isn’t going anywhere and it’s not unrealistic to hang on to hope that Bryan does make a return. WWE continues to feed Bryan’s feud with Shane McMahon and their beef will eventually reach the point where a match needs to be made. Then the only question that will remain is whether or not Bryan will fight for himself or have Kevin Owens or Sami Zayn act as his gladiators.<