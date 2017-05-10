Triple H Is Now Officially A Hall of Famer

Everyone knows Triple H will one day be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. His career more than warrants a place among the all-time greats. Yet, as Trips continues to focus on the business side of the WWE, he’ll likely hold off on immortalizing The Game until he’s no longer planning on stepping in the ring.

Trips won’t have to wait any longer to call himself a Hall Of Famer. The Boys & Girls Club of America announced today that The King of Kings would be joining his father-in-law, Vince McMahon as a member of the BCCA Hall.

WWE.com released the following statement:

“Paul Levesque to be inducted into Boys & Girls Clubs of America Alumni Hall of Fame

DALLAS — Paul “Triple H” Levesque will enter the Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA) Alumni Hall of Fame today in Dallas. The Hall of Fame honors distinguished people who got their start at their local Boys & Girls Club.

Levesque enters the Hall of Fame alongside six other inductees: WNBA star Skylar Diggins, MLBPA Executive Director Tony Clark, Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten, actor Anthony Anderson, Dr. Dante Lauretta and Dr. Philip Schein.

A member of the Nashua, N.H., Club, Levesque debuted in WWE in 1995 and has gone on to capture 14 World Championships in addition to becoming a successful executive within the company.

He will join WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon, who entered the BGCA Hall of Fame in 2015.”

Congratulations to The Game!

Hopefully, he doesn’t pedigree anyone at his acceptance speech.

