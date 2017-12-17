Wrestling Legend Tom Zenk Passes Away at 59

Another professional wrestling star of the 1980s has passed away far too young.

Former WWE and WCW superstar Tom Zenk has passed away at the age of 59. He was best known for his work with Rick Martel as the Can-Am Connection tag team in the mid-1980s WWE, as well as his time spent in WCW as the “Z-Man” in the 1990s.

Zenk’s obituary was published in the Minneapolis Star Tribune on Sunday. His death was reported to have occurred last Saturday, December 9th. You can read the obituary below.

Zenk, Thomas Erwin age 59, of Golden Valley, MN, passed away on Dec. 9, 2017 at the North Memorial Medical Center. Survived by parents, Robert J. and Lois Zenk; siblings, Robert Jr. (Beth), Kathryn Zenk James (Raymond) and James L. (Jo); 8 nieces and nephews, A celebration of Tom’s life will be held on Saturday 1/13/18 at 11:00 AM at St. Olaf Catholic Church, 215 S. 8th St., Mpls. Visitation one hour prior to Mass at church. Private family burial will take place at St. Nicholas Cemetery, in Carver, MN Washburn-McReavy.com Robbinsdale Chapel 763-537-2333

As part of the Can-Am Connection, Zenk and partner Rick Martel were once planned for a WWE tag team championship run. That push was axed when Zenk left the company to wrestle for All Japan Pro Wrestling from 1987 to 1989. It was following that run in Japan that Zenk had his most successful period in the business, working as the Z-Man in WCW.

Zenk was one of several wrestling performers who grew up in the same Robbinsdale, Minnesota community. That group included Curt Hennig, Rick Rude, Nikita Koloff, Barry Darsow, and others.

Our deepest condolences go out to Tom Zenk’s family.