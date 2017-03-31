The Evolution Of Undertaker In One Great Giphy

The Dead Man is set to bring his 22-1 WrestleMania record to Orlando as he faces off with Roman Reigns in what could possibly his final bout on the Grandest Stage Of Them All.

While it may seem like The Undertaker has done it all in the WWE in his 26 year career, perhaps the most impressive is how he has been able to reinvent himself while being the same character for the vast majority of his run.

The guys over at sportsbettingexperts.com were the ones who put these together since Wrestlemania 33 is Sunday it was time to morph him from the first is the evolution of the Undertaker from 1990 until today.

As described in his Wiki page, Mark William Calaway began his wrestling career with World Class Championship Wrestling (WCCW) in 1984. After wrestling for World Championship Wrestling (WCW) as “Mean Mark” Callous from 1989 to 1990, he signed with the then World Wrestling Federation (WWF, now WWE) in 1990 and has remained since, making him the company’s longest tenured in-ring performer. Calaway is widely regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time.

It’s been rumored that this could actually be The Undertaker‘s final WrestleMania match; we learned that after last week’s RAW Taker was in great pain after taking a spear from Roman to end the evening. Couple that with The Phenom’s trouble in this year’s Royal Rumble and all signs are pointing to Undertaker passing the torch to Roman Reigns, which is allegedly the main reason Roman was given this match by Vince McMahon.

If we are being honest, this feud has brought out the best in Roman Reigns.

With fans everywhere clearly voicing their support for Taker, Reigns has been able to shift into more of a cocky, could care less what others think, bad ass. Not only has Reigns seemed unphased by the crowds, but he has been completely unaffected by Undertaker’s mind games. While some would say he’s no-selling Taker’s act, it makes sense for the young lion to appear brave in the face of a 52 year old who has trouble getting down the ramp.

No matter how skeptical we were when this match was first rumored, both Roman and Undertaker have done a great job of getting us hyped up for Sunday’s epic WrestleMania encounter.

Unfortunately, it appears as if it will be back to business as usual for Reigns once WrestleMania is over because according to the Rumour Roundup section on Cageside Seats, Reigns is set to immediately resume his feud with Braun Strowman. The rumors also state that “The Monster Among Men” is the favorite to win the Andre The Giant Battle Royal which will keep him looking strong heading back into his feud with “The Big Dog.”

