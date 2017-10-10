The Shield Is Back and Already Has a TLC Match

We hope you didn’t spitefully set your Shield t-shirts on fire the night Seth Rollins betrayed his brothers over 2 years ago in Indianapolis. Because as fate would have it, the Hounds of Justice have officially reunited, in Indianapolis to boot.

Even more, Rollins, Ambrose, and Reigns already have a match. At TLC in 2 weeks The Shield will take on The Miz, Cesaro, and Sheamus in a Tables Ladders and Chairs Match.

The Miz opened up RAW with Cesaro and Sheamus for an episode of Miz TV. The segment was promptly interrupted by Reigns, whose music was followed by Dean Ambrose, whose entrance was followed by Seth Rollins. As the crowd melted, The Shield rolled down the ramp and utterly destroyed the Miz and his new partners.

A few minutes later, RAW cut to Miz licking his fresh wounds in the training room. RAW GM Kurt Angle entered the frame and sentenced the Miz and The Bar to their TLC match with the Shield.

Needless to say, the WWE Universe was very excited to see the iconic group finally reunite.

The Shield debuted, broke up, and reunited in the exact same building… That’s incredible. #RAW — Rumble Ramble (@TheRumbleRamble) October 10, 2017

Best part about The Shield reuniting is that they REALLY seem to be enjoying themselves. — FightBoothPW (@FightBoothPW) October 10, 2017

ACTUAL FOOTAGE OF ME WHEN THE SHIELD CAME ON TOGETHER #RAW pic.twitter.com/DQstgsa92A — Ciel ⚜ (@RayneQ04) October 10, 2017

For the last 2.5 years Reigns, Rollins and Ambrose have chased their own ambitions. Their pursuit of personal greatness has re-shaped WWE’s landscape for the better as each other solo career has put them on top of the company at one time or another. It’s impossible to measure right now, but the Shield may be the most impactful group to ever be assembled in WWE history.