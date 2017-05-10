The Rock On Running For President, How Trump Is Doing

Former WWE Champion The Rock is on the cover of GQ’s annual comedy issue that hits newsstands next week. GQ followed The Rock around for three days and did a photoshoot with him for a profile that you can see at this link.

While Rock has teased a future run for the highest office in the land, he’s been somewhat coy about his political leanings. He spoke at the 2000 Republican National Convention and attended the Democratic Convention in the same year.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In his recent interview, he was asked how he felt current President, Donald Trump, was doing on the job.

“Mmm… With any job you come into, you’ve got to prove yourself. And… Personally, I feel that if I were president, poise would be important. Leadership would be important. Taking responsibility for everybody. [If I didn’t agree with someone] on something, I wouldn’t shut them out. I would actually include them. The first thing we’d do is we’d come and sit down and we’d talk about it. It’s hard to categorize right now how I think he’s doing, other than to tell you how I would operate, what I would like to see.”

“I’d like to see a better leadership. I’d like to see a greater leadership. When there’s a disagreement, and you have a large group of people that you’re in a disagreement with—for example, the media—I feel like it informs me that I could be better. We all have issues, and we all gotta work our s–t out. And I feel like one of the qualities of a great leader is not shutting people out. I miss that part. Even if we disagree, we’ve got to figure it out. Because otherwise I feel, as an American, all I hear and all I see in the example you’re setting is ‘Now I’m shutting you out. And you can’t come.’ [Disagreement] informs us. The responsibility as president—I [would] take responsibility for everyone. Especially when you disagree with me. If there’s a large number of people disagreeing, there might be something I’m not seeing, so let me see it. Let me understand it.”

Regarding his future run for President, Rock said, “I think that it’s a real possibility.”

“A year ago it started coming up more and more. There was a real sense of earnestness, which made me go home and think, ‘Let me really rethink my answer and make sure I am giving an answer that is truthful and also respectful.’ I didn’t want to be flippant—’We’ll have three days off for a weekend! No taxes!’”

The Rock, who is registered as an independent, did not give an endorsement in last year’s election. The Great One said though he was asked by both parties, he didn’t want to sway anyone’s opinion – something he’ll have to get over if he ever runs for office.

“I feel like I’m in a position now where my word carries a lot of weight and influence, which of course is why they want the endorsement. But I also have a tremendous amount of respect for the process and felt like if I did share my political views publicly, a few things would happen—and these are all conversations I have with myself, in the gym at four o’clock in the morning—I felt like it would either (a) make people unhappy with the thought of whatever my political view was. And, also, it might sway an opinion, which I didn’t want to do.”

MORE POP WWE:

Nakamura Draws Undertaker Comparisons From WWE HOFer / Braun Strowman Legitimately Injured / RAW Star Has To Leave UK Tour Early

[H/T Twitter / @GQMagazine]