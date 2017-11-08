The Rock Picks 3 WWE Superstars He’d Like to Wrestle One Day

Perhaps no one knows how to command an audient better than Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson. But when he talks about potential matches in WWE, we might as well be his the lapdog.

During a Q&A session at Comic-Con, a fan asked Rocky which current WWE Superstar he’d like to have a match with. Because The Rock is a man of the people he actually supplied not just one, but 3 names.

While Rocky actually had an impromptu match at WrestleMania 32, fans are still hoping that he comes back for one more WWE chapter. Well, any of the three names he spat out would do just fine for any WrestleMania main event.

Check them out:

Triple H

“One would be Triple H, The Game,: Rocky told the Comic-Con crowd.

Triple H himself made an allusion to one more match with his long-time rival. In a Facebook Live chat, The Game had this to say about a potential match with Rocky:

“About two years ago, he and I did a backstage promo with each other where we talked about WrestleMania and the competitive nature of that and it lit the internet about the possibility of it. It’s something we’ve discussed. It’s just making schedules work. He’s pretty busy – me too – so it’s making schedules work. But look, right place, right time, I’ll dance one more time with ‘The Great One’, Rock,” he said.

We’ll put this one on the radar.

Brock Lesnar

“The other would be The Beast Brock Lesnar,” said the Rock.

Lesnar and Rock last shared the ring at SummerSlam 2002, which saw the Beast incarnate become the youngest WWE champion in company history. The Rock left for Hollywood and the two haven’t brushed shoulders since.

However, a future match between the two icons would be quite the blockbuster. The possibility has likely cause Vince McMahon to wet himself on several occasions.

Roman Reigns

“The other one would be a guy that actually just needs my foot in his ass, Roman Reigns. Yeah,” said the Rock to a thunderous ovation.

Here’s the actual video footage of Rocky calling out Roman.

The Rock names the 3 guys he wants to Wrestle !! @therock #WWE

The idea of Rock vs. Roman is not only tantalizing but possible. In an interview with the Mirror, Reigns addressed the idea of meeting his cousin under the bright lights of WrestleMania.

“But at the end of the day, I know it’s a money match. And I’m the guy who is still in the ring, so if someone who isn’t in the ring every single night wants to come back in the ring, we now call it my yard, so he is going to have to come to me and then we’ll go from there,” Reigns asserted. “It won’t go down anywhere other than a WWE ring, that’s all I’m saying. If he wants to get it, then I’m not stepping back for anybody,” he said.

Could this actually happen? Call us optimists, but Rock/Roman may be the current favorite for the WrestlMania 35 main event.