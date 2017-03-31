The Rock Teases A WrestleMania Appearance

We haven’t seen The Rock on WWE programming since last year’s WrestleMania where The People’s Champ defeated Erick Rowan in record time. The Great One has yet to be advertised for this year’s event, but considering The Rock has been at the previous six ‘Manias, we’ve all assumed another appearance would be inevitable.

The Rock recently had a conversation on Twitter with the 2017 Warrior Award recipient, Eric LeGrand, about hoping to meet up this year in Orlando. The response given is definitely hopeful news for all WWE fans.

Thx you brotha! We’re trying to get down there. Congratulations and keep inspiring the masses! https://t.co/ccHFiPhhUH — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 14, 2017

The Rock did show up several weeks ago to RAW to film a few scenes for his upcoming movie Fighting With My Family, based on the story of Paige’s real family. While Rock did not appear on WWE TV, he did make some noise after the show when he led the crowd in a CM Punk chant, and even called the former WWE Champion on the phone in the center of a WWE ring.

Last year, The Rock promised to make history and technically did so with his record setting “match”, however his segment did drag on forever; something that even Stone Cold Steve Austin noted on a recent podcast.

The year before, Rock appeared alongside Hulk Hogan and Stone Cold in one of the most memorable segments in ‘Mania history. Before that, Rocky stood alongside Ronda Rousey as they faced off with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

It was rumored this year that the former WWE Champion would have a match or confrontation of some sort with his Fast and Furious co-star, Vin Diesel, but it’s now clear that Diesel is not in any way part of the WWE’s plans.

Looking at the WrestleMania 33 card, it seems hard to find a spot where Rock would logically fit in, but anytime The Great One shows up is a memorable moment for the WWE Universe.

As for the rest of WrestleMania 33, you can find the fully announced card below, as well as more images in the gallery.

United States Champion Chris Jericho vs Kevin Owens

RAW’s Women’s Champion Bayley vs Charlotte Flair vs Sasha Banks

Universal Champion Goldberg Vs Brock Lesnar

WWE Champion Bray Wyatt vs Randy Orton

RAW Tag Team Champions The Club vs Enzo and Cass vs Cesaro and Sheamus

Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose vs Baron Corbin

Smackdown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss vs All Smackdown Women

2017 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal featuring Big Show, Mojo Rawley, Apollo Crews, Dolph Ziggler

John Cena and Nikki Bella Tag Match vs The Miz and Maryse

Shane McMahon vs AJ Styles, and a rumored Triple H vs Seth Rollins confrontation.

