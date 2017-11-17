The Rock Celebrates 21st Anniversary of WWE debut

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will go down in history as one of the most popular professional wrestlers of all time. The 10-time world champion was legendary for his promos, catchphrases, nicknames and rivalries with the likes of Stone Cold Steve Austin and Triple H. On this day 21 years ago, Nov. 17, 1996, The Rock made his WWE debut.

Wow what a @WWE rookie memory. I had the world’s WORST wrestling outfit EVER and so broke I used to cut my own hair (as you can tell by this beautifully f*cked up pineapple cut I used to give myself) yet…

NYC and Madison Square Garden embraced me like a son. #grateful. https://t.co/idS0lLZzXD — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 17, 2017

But he wasn’t always known as “The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment.” The Rock first appeared on WWE television as Rocky Maivia. The frizzy-haired Maivia came to the ring in bright blue outfits, tassels and a cheesy grin. Fans weren’t all that interested in Maivia in his original incarnation, but WWE certainly gave him an excellent debut victory.

The Rock was part of a eight-man elimination tag team match at Survivor Series 1996 at Madison Square Garden. He was paired up with Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Marc Mero and The Stalker (aka Barry Windham) to face Crush, Goldust, Jerry Lawler and Hunter Hearst Hemsley (now known as Triple H). The match came down to Maivia against Crush and Goldust, but the future legend manage to pin both men to win the match for his team as the sole survivor.

Check out the highlights from The Rock’s debut match below.