Breaking: The Miz and Maryse Announce Pregnancy on RAW

The Miz and Maryse are having a baby!

WWE’s Intercontinental couple announced their big news in the first part of the Miz TV segment tonight on RAW.

Videos by PopCulture.com

At first, we weren’t sure if it was a gag as not only was the news given during a professional wrestling show but by a character like the Miz. However, this is the real deal. No word on when the ‘A-List’ baby is expected, but we’ll know soon enough.

WWE Superstars and personalities have already begun to send out there congratulations:

Congrats @mikethemiz & @MaryseMizanin !!! ❤️😊🤰🏼👶🏼 so excited for you two !!! — Alexa Bliss (@AlexaBliss_WWE) September 12, 2017

omgosh omgosh omgosh!!! congrats @MaryseMizanin. gonna be the most stylish baby on earth — Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) September 12, 2017

The Miz would actually have a great promo and fun match after he and Maryse’s big news. The dubious Enzo Amore joined Miz TV and had yet another strong performance on the microphone. Even further, he got to have a match with the Intercontinental Champion – the first ever 205 Live/RAW match.

Enzo took several breaks to do some of his patented jaw-jacking, but it was this one that sent the Miz on a quest for blood:

The Anaheim crowd broke into a “Who’s Your Daddy’ chant that sent Miz over the edge. Naturally, he’d go on to ruthlessly punish Enzo during and after the match. Needless to say, Enzo lost.

For the Miz, aside from prepping to become a father, the next thing on deck is finding a dancing partner for No Mercy. It’s been well documents (by Miz himself) that the IC belt wasn’t defended at SummerSlam. The Miz wasted no time in blaming Kurt Angle for the blunder and WWE continues to plant the seed for a Miz/Jason Jordan match. Chances are, that’s what we’ll be getting at No Mercy.