WWE’s The Miz Buys $6.4 Million California Mansion

WWE star The Miz and his wife, Maryse, now have their dream home. According to Variety, The Miz, whose real name is Mike Mizanin, purchased a $6.4 million mansion in California. The Mizanin family are now neighbors to Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis who just purchased a $7.5 million mansion right in the area.

With the mansion being bought for $6.4 million, it has to have everything The Miz and Maryse want. Here’s a look at how the 10,000-square-foot home is described in Variety.

“Built in 2001, the liberally pastiched neoclassical English Manor-style house weighs in at a whopping 10,400 square feet of living space with six beds and nine baths, and was sold by a non-famous couple who purchased the property just over a year ago — in April 2018 — for exactly $6 million.”

“Exuberantly described in marketing materials as a “world-class landmark estate,” the 1.27-acre estate is completely gated — despite its location within a guard-gated community — and includes garage parking for up to eight luxury vehicles. There are scenic mountain and golf fairway views from the front yard, and a grand entryway that opens to a foyer with an eye-catching crystal chandelier and double staircase.”

The home also includes six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a nine-seat movie theatre and a pool/spa combo. So it looks like the Miz will living very comfortably on the west coast. And the family has earned to buy this type of home as they are currently starting in the USA Network show Miz & Mrs. along with The Miz being on WWE television full-time. Earlier this month, The Miz was promoting the show on Jimmy Kimmel Live and he said fans now can see his real persona.

“For the past 13 years I have been a villain, I have been egotistical, arrogant, cocky, evil if you will but now with Miz & Mrs. coming along I’ve turned into a good guy,” The Miz said via UPI.com.

“I’m used to people telling me I suck and that I’m a terrible human being,” he continued. “Now they just cheer me and love me and applaud me.”

The Miz first got a taste of stardom when he was on the cast of MTV’s The Real World back in 2001. From there, The Miz would appear on a few more MTV reality shows until he made the move to pro wrestling. He made his WWE debut in 2006 and he has won the WWE Championship, the WWE United States Championship twice and the WWE Intercontinental Championship eight times.