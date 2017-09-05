The Miz Retains His Intercontinental Championship on RAW

The Miz is still your WWE Intercontinental Champion.
After winning last week’s Battle Royal, Jeff Hardy found himself competing in the singles division since returning to WWE at WrestleMania 33. Despite being a fan favorite, Hardy’s chances of leaving RAW with the IC title were slim. Despite a fun match and a valiant effort, Jeff Hardy was pinned after a Skull Crushing Finale
The match did have it’s drama as both Matt Hardy and the Miztourage got the boot by the referee. Despite eliminated Miz’s numbers advantage, it still was not enough for Jeff in the end.
With The #Miztourage & @MATTHARDYBRAND ejected from ringside, it’s all about @mikethemiz & @JEFFHARDYBRAND RIGHT NOW on #RAW! #ICTitle pic.twitter.com/PyXNgMB8tu— WWE (@WWE) September 5, 2017
So with this match clearly being a one off, the question begs: What’s next? The Miz has been tangled in several No Mercy rumors regarding his IC title defense. One of those whispers, a match with Samoa Joe, can be ruled out as Joe’s knee injury will keep him out past the show. However, is it now time for Jason Jordan?
Jordan did find himself on his biggest stage yet as he opened tonight’s RAW with a match against John Cena. Seeing that some of the groundwork has already been laid for Miz vs. Jordan it’s a logical step WWE could take:
I blame @wwe #Raw General Manager @therealkurtangle for the #ICTitle NOT being defended at #Summerslam my goal has always been to make that title the most prestigious, most relevant title in all of sports entertainment. I think he saw I was succeeding at this goal and did what every head has tried to do. HOLD ME BACK. My message to you. Talent will always shine and your son is undeserving to even share the ring in a 6 man tag team match with me. I am Awesome. I proved it for the past 12 years and this will continue when I kick ur sons teeth in while the #Miztourage leaves the Hardys broken on the #Summerslam Kickoff show. More people will be talking about me by the end of that night. See ya Sunday!
With No Mercy, already looking WWE will have to make this decision by next week. At this point, we can assume that it will be Jordan who gets the opportunity. We’ll know soon enough.