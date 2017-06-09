The Miz Is Selling His Los Angeles Mansion

Ever wanted to live like a WWE Champion? Now you can.

WWE Intercontinental Champion, The Miz, and his wife Maryse, are selling their Los Angeles mansion. Their A-Lister’s abode is on the market for a cool $3.65 million.

From Forbes.com, “The property of the reigning intercontinental champion of the WWE sits in the Hollywood Hills West section of the city and includes a Mediterranean-style house with four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms, according to listing agent Victoria Mirisch of Pinnacle Estate Properties. The residence measures more than 4,500 square feet with a basketball court, swimming pool, and spa, its listing says.”

The Miz recently won his 7th Intercontinental Championship against Dean Ambrose at WWE Extreme Rules. Perhaps his old home simply didn’t have enough room for one more belt.

Those interested in purchasing the house should know they wouldn’t just be getting a swanky LA mansion, but also a piece of wrestling history.

The house is where Miz and Maryse masqueraded as John Cena and Nikki Bella to film all their “Total Bellas Bullsh*t” spoofs in the house before WrestleMania 33. It was also featured on Total Divas this past season in an episode in which The Miz threw a prom for Maryse which featured an epic dance-off between Lana and Naomi (which you can see above) as well as an appearance by Saved By The Bell‘s Mr. Belding.

Now that I think about it, $3.65 seems a little low!

