The Miz Reclaims IC Belt From Dean Ambrose at Extreme Rules

He may have needed a little help, but The Miz is once again the WWE Intercontinental Champion.

In the highly anticipated Intercontinental Championship rematch with Dean Ambrose, Miz managed to beat the Lunatic Fringe in a surprisingly almost clean win, after all signs pointing to a predicted disqualification– which in this “extreme” case, would have led to a forfeiture of the belt.

Looking to make an example of Ambrose, it seemed at first that Miz might draw a direct disqualification out of the Lunatic Fringe early on, taking the action out of the ring, and to coaxing him into picking up a chair.

The A-Lister evaded Dean’s every attempt at the Dirty Deeds or Swinging Neckbreaker, until Ambrose tweaked his knee in a bad fall and an attempted sun kick. Miz wasted no time taking advantage of his opponent’s weakness, locking him into a figure four hold.

After some trouble with an exposed turnbuckle, Dean got The Miz in a figure four of his own. As predicted, Maryse’s attempted interference resulted instead with her being removed and banned from ringside.

Miz then resorted to desperate measures, throwing Dean into the referee, who nearly called the match as a result. But as Ambrose argued with the official, Miz hit his opponent with The Skull Crushing Finale, landing a clean win.

With the victory, Miz pulls into second place for most Intercontinental Championship reigns all-time. He was tied with Jeff Jarrett at 6. Chris Jericho is the only man with more at 9.

Ambrose defeated The Miz for the IC title back in January, when both were members of the SmackDown Live roster. The feud picked back up when both came to Raw in the 2017 Superstar Shake-Up.

The ‘DQ and lose the belt’ stipulation came to be after The Miz challenged Ambrose back on the May 15, 2017, edition of Monday Night Raw and Ambrose would get disqualified after hitting The Miz below the belt. Considering how specific the stipulation was, many fans expected to see Ambrose drop the belt.

From here, its likely Miz and Ambrose will go their separate ways with Ambrose likely to help build up a program with Elias Samson and The Miz possibly even working a program with Roman Reigns.

Photo Credit: WWE