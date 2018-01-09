The Miz and Asuka Make Riotous Mixed Match Challenge Pairing

Even though most fans still aren’t sure what the Mixed Match Challenge is, WWE is making up for the show’s abstract nature by creating compelling combinations of Superstars. And on Monday, WWE announced its most riveting team yet.

The Miz and Asuka will combine forces for the Mixed Match Challenge. This very well could be the juxtaposition that we never knew we needed. Judging by the video above, it looks like we’re in for a treat.

Wherever I go, I make headlines. I return to #Raw tonight and have @WWEAsuka as my #WWEMMC partner. Everyone else should give up now, because NOBODY is ready for us! #MustSeeMMC #WeWillWin https://t.co/qzmPPtooZ0 — The Miz (@mikethemiz) January 8, 2018

We will give you a must-see show. An unstoppable force you cannot miss! @mikethemiz is the STAR of #AsukaCity! 🤡😎🏅 #WWEMMC — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) January 8, 2018

The Mixed Match Challenge is set to debut on January 16, and if this is any indication of the show’s theme, then we’re in store for heaps of fun. At the moment we don’t know what the competition will look like. It could be wrestling matches, or it could be a reincarnation of Nickelodeon’s Double Dare. Regardless, the winning team will donate $100,000 to a charity of their choice.

MMC will air directly following SmackDown for the first quarter of 2018, and as mentioned the details are still a little abstract as to what the show will actually consist of. WWE released the following when their partnership with Facebook was announced:

“Each 20-minute episode will reflect a progressive approach to production, with elements optimized for mobile consumption, experimentation and social interaction, including the ability for the WWE Universe to engage with Superstars during the show. In addition, fans will have the opportunity to select matchups, match stipulations and more, on Facebook,” WWE revealed their official statement.

Here’s the full list of announced teams:

Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman

Charlotte Flair and Bobby Roode

Finn Balor and Sasha Banks

Nia Jax and Apollo Crews

Lana and Rusev

Jimmy Uso and Naomi