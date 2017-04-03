The Hardy Boyz Win WWE RAW Tag Team Championships

On their first night back in the WWE, The Hardy Boyz have won the RAW Tag Team Championships, defeating three other RAW tag teams in a WrestleMania ladder match moment that the WWE Universe will ever forget!

‘Mania hosts, The New Day, announced that the RAW triple threat ladder match for the tag team championships would become a fatal four way — introducing the fourth team as The Hardy Boyz!

Matt and Jeff Hardy appeared on the ramp to a thunderous response from the WrestleMania crowd. The former WWE Champions and legends of the ‘Mania TLC match had not been seen in a WWE ring in over 7 years.

It didn’t take long for the WWE Universe to remember just how EXTREME the Attitude Era stars could become when Jeff Hardy hit a ridiculous Swanton bomb off a 20 ft ladder that left Cesaro #BROKEN.

The moment of WWE redemption for the Hardys was truly one for the ages and one that will be hard to top for the remainder of WrestleMania 33.

