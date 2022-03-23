Big E’s Doctor Says He Could Have Died During ‘WWE SmackDown’ Incident

Big E suffered a major injury during WWE SmackDown earlier this month, and the injury came close to being fatal. The WWE Superstar, who suffered a broken neck, talked about the injury on Twitter this week. Big E opened up about what his doctor said about his neck injury.

“Had my first doctor’s appointment and learning (because of the C1 fracture) I narrowly escaped a stroke, paralysis or death is very sobering,” Big E tweeted. “Life feels even more precious and valuable now.” The injury occurred when he took an overhead belly-to-belly suplex from Ridge Holland. The move was botched as Big E landed on the top of his head. Along with the broken neck, Big E suffered fractures to his C1 and C6 vertebrae.

“So I got some really good news, all things considered,” Big E said shortly after the injury as transcribed by Fightful. “The C1 and C6 are indeed fractured, non-displacement though, which is a good thing. I don’t have any damage to my spinal cord. No ligament damage and no surgery, which I’m very thankful for. Pro-tip, if you’re going to break your neck, do it in Birmingham. They’ve been great. Everyone here has been great. For real, it’s meant a ton to me that so many of you have been so kind and reached out or stopped in to see me. I feel like I sound like a broken record, but I’m very grateful and I’m gonna be alright. It’s a blessing.”

Big E, who turned 36 at the beginning of March, won the WWE Championship in September and held onto the title for 110 days. He has also won the Intercontinental Championship twice and is an eight-time Tag Team Champion with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, and the three make up the faction The New Day. When Big E won the WWE Championship, he became the 33rd Triple Crown Champion in the company’s history.

“My focus has been on controlling what I can,” Big E told TalkSport when talking about his booking to start the year. “We’ve had several interviews and I’m sure I’ve already talked your ears off about meditation and how much that has helped me, but, that’s my job. I focus on being the performer and do the very best with what I’m given, that’s my focus. I don’t want any of that to be perceived as me taking away from being with Kofi and Woods. That’s my greatest delight.”