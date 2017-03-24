The Crazy Reason Kane Has Been Missing From WWE

We haven’t seen Kane on WWE TV since losing a match to Luke Harper late last year. Those who expected to see Kane returning for his signature event, The Royal Rumble, or at least in time for WrestleMania season have been befuddled by the absence of the Devil’s Favorite Demon.

Well, it turns out there’s a very good and also crazy, reason we haven’t seen Kane on WWE TV in the last 6 months.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 7-foot, 323-pound superstar is prepping for something even more horrifying than jumping off the top of a 20 foot steel cage — politics. Kane is planning to run for Mayor in his local Knox County, according to WCYB in Tennessee.

Apparently, Glenn Jacobs is taking his Corporate Kane gimmick to a whole other level. Kane filed paperwork earlier this month, kick-starting the campaign process with an election to take place in May 2018.

As a member of The Authority, Corporate Kane was voted Most Hated Wrestler of the Year by Pro Wrestling Illustrated in 2013.

Kane has also been keeping busy with his own insurance company, Jacobs Insurance. That’s right, you can purchase fire insurance from the man who used to set other WWE superstars on fire.

You can also find the “Spawn of Satan” posting helpful insurance tips on his very corporate twitter account.

Small Business Owners: 5 Things You Need To Know About the Home Office Deduction https://t.co/D2XjROzGgn — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) March 16, 2017

Kane and his wife also partner with Children’s Hospital to promote “One Unforgettable Night,” a dance for critically ill patients. They are also involved with “Kindness Revolution,” a nation-wide effort in schools and customer service organizations to promote acts of kindness and non-bullying.

We miss seeing the Big Red Machine in the WWE, but wish him all the best in his political career.

MORE WWE:

WWE Teases New RAW GM

Shawn Michaels Turned Down A WrestleMania Dream Match

Bray Wyatt Wants A RAW Superstar In The Wyatt Family

Listen to Comicbook.com’s Over The Ropes podcast: