The Bella Twins Launch Their Own YouTube Channel

Great news for anyone suffering from a lack of Bella twins in their life. If you happen to be one of the many who can’t seem to get enough of Nikki and Brie on Total Divas, Total Bellas, Smackdown LIVE or their Twitter and Instagram feeds, today is your lucky day. And in case you were wondering why #Belladay was trending on Twitter, it also happens to be the Bella’s 33rd birthday.

Earlier today, the WWE announed that it was launching a dedicated Youtube channel for all things Bella. When I say all things, I truly mean all things. You can even help name Brie and Daniel Bryan’s baby.

WWE sent out the following press release:

STAMFORD, CONN., November 21, 2016 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) today unveiled a new YouTube channel, “The Bella Twins,” featuring WWE’s Nikki and Brie Bella, with daily fashion, travel, fitness, relationships and health content created by the twins themselves. The Bella Twins are two of the most popular celebrities on social media with 23 million followers across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

“We are thrilled to offer our fans this unprecedented glimpse into our lives through daily videos, a look back at home videos and the opportunity to weigh in on major decisions in our lives,” said Nikki. “We know this will allow us to connect in a deeper and more meaningful way with our fans, and we are excited to work with WWE to bring this channel to life,” continued Brie.

“Nikki and Brie Bella are two of WWE’s biggest stars, and they have utilized their social presence to connect and engage with their fans around the world,” said Jayar Donlan, WWE Senior Vice President, Digital & Social Content. “The launch of their new YouTube channel will take this connection to the next level and allow them to entertain and share their lives in more ways than ever before.”

Nikki and Brie, who are today celebrating their 33rd birthday, have been with WWE since 2007 and currently star on two of E!’s most popular reality series, Total Divas and Total Bellas.

Programming for “The Bella Twins” will include:

BELLA VLOGS

Daily videos that capture the most personal moments from the girls’ everyday lives, including their relationships with WWE Superstars John Cena and Daniel Bryan.

ON THE ROAD

In a weekly video, Nikki Bella chronicles her life on the road as, for the first time in her career, she travels apart from her sister, Brie.

BELLA BABY WATCH

Every week, Brie Bella and her husband Daniel Bryan chronicle their preparation for the birth of their daughter, from picking out nursery colors to asking fans for suggestions for baby names.

FAN INTERACTION

Weekly YouTube live streams and Q&A’s with Nikki and Brie.

BEHIND THE SCENES AND ALL-ACCESS

Exclusive behind-the-scenes peeks into the Nikki and Brie’s personal lives with never-before-granted access during media tours, red carpet events and personal family moments.

CHILDHOOD

Through Bella family home videos and personal photos, Nikki and Brie tell the real story of their upbringing.

In addition to the launch of “The Bella Twins,” WWE has a powerful presence on YouTube. With more than 12 billion video views in the last 12 months and more than 13 million subscribers, WWE is the No. 1 Sports channel on YouTube, ahead of the NBA, MLB, NFL, NHL, ESPN, NASCAR and FIFA.

If that wasn’t enough to convince you to subscribe, maybe John Cena can persuade you.

Come on, John! Everyone knows hearing voices in your head is Randy Orton’s gimmick. You can subscribe to The Bella’s YouTube page here.