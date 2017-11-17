WWE Survivor Series Preview and Predictions

After an atypically chaotic build, Survivor Series is finally upon us. Just a month ago it looked like the mostly neglected pillar of WWE would be dedicated to a Shield reunion. However, thanks to an unnamed viral infection, Roman Reigns missed several weeks that had quite the domino effect on WWE‘s roster.

To Vince McMahon and WWE’s credit, they released their white-knuckle grip on a Shield centric Survivor Series and pivoted to a highly effective RAW vs. SmackDown theme. Their prompt deviation injected a spontaneity into WWE programming that has been absent for too long.

The Survivor Series card seemingly flipped by the week as we have had multiple impromptu title changes and colossal names like Triple H and John Cena added to the now epic 5-on-5 traditional Survivor Series match.

For the first time, we can sniff WrestleMania and all signs point to Survivor Series giving us the first indications of what the New Orleans mega show will look like. American may or may not be “Great Again” but Survivor Series definitely is. Let’s break down the card and take a whack at how this Sunday will unfold.

What are the Odds that New Day Actually Beats the Shield?

Jack: Without a Dean Ambrose heel turn, I’ll say zero. This Shield reunion has been patchy, to say the least. WWE has to give them a signature win, something that was supposed to happen way back at TLC.

Connor: I’ll say there’s a zero percent chance. I see The Shield sticking together at least until the Royal Rumble, so losing in a six-man tag match (their specialty) until then is highly unlikely.

Ryan: I agree with you both. Virtually zero. They didn’t get to do the Shield match at TLC, so even though they were in action on RAW, this is their return to PPV. It’s virtually a lock that they emerge victorious at Survivor Series.

Who’s Turning Heel?

Jack: There are a handful of Superstars who are ready to put on the black hat; Jason Jordan, Dean Ambrose, Shane McMahon all come to mind. However, none of their careers depend on a switch from good to bad. But for Bayley, a heel turn may keep her out of Ring of Honor for another year. Her and Sasha Banks have been too friendly for too long and the RAW women’s division could use some parody.

Connor: I’ll agree with Jack in that Jason Jordan could and should make a turn, but since he’s selling that leg injury I expect them not to address his situation with Kurt until the next episode of Raw at the earliest.

Also I don’t see this as a heel turn, but expect Kurt Angle and Triple H to get physical with each other during the 5-on-5 elimination match. A singles match between the two is most likely in the cards for the Rumble (or Mania if they can stretch it out), so expect one person to cause the other to be eliminated. My money is on Angle hitting Hunter with a surprise Angle Slam, causing him to be pinned.

Ryan: A Jason Jordan heel turn is definitely coming very soon. His stuff on RAW this past week was just awful. It’s possible he turns after being pissed he was kicked off Team RAW, comes out and costs them the match. But I’d agree that the Angle/HHH dynamic seems more likely to produce something here with the well publicized plan of them starting some kind of storyline. In that scenario, I don’t think either is truly a heel. So I’m going to say we don’t see any big heel turns at Survivor Series.

How Excited Should We Be for Brock Lesnar vs. AJ Styles?

Jack: Whatever your expectations were for AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor at TLC you can safely double them. The juxtaposition of size and strength alone make this compelling, but when it’s The Best Wrestler in the World vs The Best True Heavyweight in Modern WWE History, then we have reached a wrestling Utopia.

Connor: A once-in-a-generation athlete against one of the best wrestlers on the planet. If you’re not excited about that, check your pulse!

Ryan: This isn’t going to come close to Balor/Styles in the ring simply because it won’t be given enough time to do so. Another issue will be move variety out of Lesnar. Brock has been hamstrung by the “Suplex City” gimmick so much that it’s ruined his matches. He’s capable of so much more, as we saw back in the early 2000s, but he’s now in the five moves per match routine. Hopefully AJ can break that routine. This is a huge bout that could have lasting implications, and it will feel like a big time prize fight. It should be a memorable encounter, but I don’t think you’re going to have people begging for a sequel in the same way that they were after Balor/Styles.

How will Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Effect the Show?

Jack: Even though KO and Sami have been left off of the Survivor Series card, WWE has done a great job in making it look like they have opted out of participating. Owens and Zayn have channeled their best Scott Hall and Kevin Nash impersonations which makes them guns for hire. I see them getting involved in multiple matches, but their ultimate goal will be to inflict damage on Shane McMahon.

Connor: I don’t think they will. The only match I could see them potentially getting involved in is the 5-on-5 men’s elimination match, and that thing is already stuffed with potential run-ins (Kane attack Braun Strowman anyone?) and backstabbing opportunities. Adding two more guys in would just crowd things up. Whatever storyline they have with Shane McMahon will carry over to next week’s SmackDown Live.

Ryan: I’m of a pretty firm believe that they will get involved in the main event and end up costing Team SmackDown the match. Their only real story on television of late has been how Team SmackDown made a big mistake not having them on the team and how they carry the show. They’re going to be out to prove that they should have been on the team.

Guarantee a “Swerve”

Jack: I think we get a new power faction. With Triple H, Stephanie, and Shane all in play, how could WWE resist formulating a new version of The Authority? My guess is that Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn align with one of these tyrants and we get a heel group to ride all the way to WrestleMania.

Connor: Baron Corbin beats The Miz. Yeah I know it’s not very exciting, but this is a rare pay-per-view with so many potentially great matches that it doesn’t need to many shenanigans outside of what happens in the ring. So if there’s any match that goes against the grain, it’s probably “Big Banter” Baron getting a clean win over The Miz. Corbin needs it, and Miz can take it.

Ryan: It may not really be a swerve, but I’ll say Alexa Bliss defeats Charlotte. People are probably expecting Charlotte to get the victory given how here last couple of weeks on television have been booked, she’s been getting a lot of media attention, she’s been the fact of the women’s division now for a couple years, etc. However, Alexa is by far the most over womens wrestler on the roster outside of Charlotte, and a victory over Charlotte will go even further toward legitimizing her.

Team Raw vs. Team SmackDown: Pick One

Jack: I’ll go with SmackDown. Regardless of how many times Shane McMahon and his army reject the Blue Brand as the “B Show” it always will be. However a win on Sunday alters that perception a little and closes the gap between them and RAW. Even more, if RAW loses, a storyline is gets executed: Kurt Angle will likely lose his job.

Connor: SmackDown Live wins the men’s match, Raw wins the women’s match. The main storyline, aside from each show invading the other, is that Raw keeps accusing SmackDown of being the “B Show.” So in order to avoid that perception becoming a reality (in kayfabe at least) they’ll need the win. As for the women’s match, do you really think they’re going to hand Asuka her first pin in a tag match like this? Not a chance.

Ryan: As I wrote earlier, Team RAW with the assist going to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. I just can’t imagine a Big Four PPV going off without Kevin Owens playing a role in it, and this would seem to be the only spot for him to do so.