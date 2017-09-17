WWE Poll for No Mercy Has Shocking Results

Despite all of the hoopla surrounding John Cena and Roman Reigns, it turns out that WWE fans prefer actual wrestling to insult contests.

WWE spent the last 3 episodes of RAW building Cena/Reigns as something that could change WWE forever. While the implications are compelling, they may not be as effective as WWE was hoping for. On their website, WWE asked which No Mercy match fan are most excited about. They got an overwhelming answer, but it didn’t favor John Cena and Roman Reigns.

The huge discrepancy between votes had to lift even WWE’s eyebrows. The overwhelming preference of Brock/Braun over Cena/Reigns speaks volumes.

After SummerSlam, WWE wasted no time in booking Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar for No Mercy. Strowman has just finished stealing the show in Brooklyn and WWE has no choice but to give him a Universal Championship opportunity. Their match at No Mercy was on pace to be one of the most entertaining contests on 2017.

And then John Cena and Roman Reigns happened.

With good reason, WWE made Cena/Reigns the company’s top priority. However, it looks like their efforts are in vain. While people are excited to see Reigns and Cena, the timing has been questionable. So has the story. So has the logic.

But with Strowman and Reigns, things feel organic. Things feel simple. In a week;s time, the hottest act in WWE will challenge the most dominant wrestler in WWE history for the Universal Championship. However, for the first time in his careeer Brock Lesnar finds himself as somewhat of an underdog. While WWE is telling this story, it’s been with a soft voice. Despite playing second fiddle to Reigns and Cena, fan clearly cannot wait for Strowman/Lesnar.

And we can’t blame them.

