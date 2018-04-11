Potential Spoiler for Next Week’s Superstar Shake-Up

Before we could polish off our reactions to WrestleMania, WWE had already announced the next Superstar Shake-Up. And like any other major WWE story, there is already a potential spoiler.

SmackDown will visit Tupelo, MS on June 10th and the hosting venue, BancorpSouth Arena, may have tipped one of WWE’s bigger moves set for the Superstar Shake-Up.

In an advertiser from the arena’s website, Asuka is mentioned as part of the show.

You’ll see WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron Corbin in a Triple Threat Match for the WWE Championship! Also see, Women’s Champion Charlotte, Tag Team Champions – The Usos, Bobby Roode, Asuka, Becky Lynch, Randy Orton and many more!

It appeared that Asuka would jump to SmackDown after pinning Charlotte Flair to capture the Blue Brand’s belt at ‘Mania. However, WWE went the opposite direction and had Charlotte snap Asuka’s undefeated streak to the shock of many fans.

It will be interesting to see how Asuka moves forward without her streak. Originally, it looks like her invincibility would be preserved for a huge match with Ronda Rousey. But by WWE pulling the streak’s plug on WrestleMania 34, Asuka now is without her most gratifying attribute.

The 36-year old is unquestionably talented, but now that she’s mortal, WWE will have to create a new way for her to stand out. As the women’s roster continues to expand, there is a real possibility that Asuka becomes a face in the crowd.

