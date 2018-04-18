Full List and Breakdown of SmackDown’s Superstar Shake-Up

The 2018 Superstar Shake-Up is officially in the books. In total 35 Superstars got a new home but surprisingly, it looked like SmackDown got the better haul.

While RAW may have more firepower with Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Ronda Rousey, SmackDown not only has the complete roster but arguably the most compelling as well.

Here’s a breakdown of every new face you’ll be seeing on Tuesday nights:

The Miz

WWE thinks so highly of The Miz, they made a point to dedicate multiple RAW segments about his SmackDown switch.

The story is the 8-time Intercontinental Champion is heading to SmackDown per Daniel Bryan’s request. Maybe The Miz jumps straight into a program with Bryan, but don’t be surprised if he’s WWE Champion by year’s end.

Jeff Hardy

You may have been hoping for Seth Rollins and the Intercontinental Championship, but Hardy and his U.S. strap will do just fine. Even at 40, Jeff Hardy is still one of the more proficient Superstars in the company. People have always loved this dude and that fact won’t be changing in 2018.

Samoa Joe

When healthy, Joe is one of WWE‘s best employees. His feud with Roman Reigns could be a pivotal moment for him—here’s to him avoiding injury and having a career year.

The Bar

SmackDown’s tag team division is laughably good. The Bar have ha the most underappreciated 6-months in the company and it’s fair to expect great things from them on Tuesdays

Mandy Rose

It’s already become trendy to marvel at the rapid improvement of Mandy Rose since her Tough Enough days. She may prove to be one of the most interesting moves.

She may hang stick wit Sonya Deville for a stretch, but WWE is likely anxious to see what kind of juice Rose carries as a solo star.

Asuka

Just two weeks ago, Asuka was invincible. There were already rumors of her and Rousey having some type of transcended showdown, possibly main eventing WrestleMania 35 with Charlotte Flair. But, now her streak is gone, and she’s already been moved to SmackDown. While WWE is clearly making a concerted effort to make Smackdown must watch, it’s still their secondary show. Asuka needs to rebound with a thunderclap of significance to regain the momentum she’s hemorrhaged.

Big Cass

It was clear that WWE was high on the big man before his injury and now that he’s literally closed Smackdown, it appears WWE’s sentiments have not changed. He’s a jack-knife power bomb away from being Diesel, but that may be a good thing for SmackDown’s upper-mid card.

The Club

Gallows and Anderson jumping to Tuesdays is a pretty fat data point in the Blue Brand evolving into an Indie All-Star Team. These guys didn’t get much fed to them on Raw, perhaps better days are a head for this pair of vets.

Sonya Deville

The Absolution refugee and Ronda Rousey punching bag can now start a singles run SmackDown. Willing to bet she’s one of the more pleasant surprises of the Shake-Up

R-Truth

R-Truth – The WWE veteran has been out since December following surge. He’s back now, and already nailing comedic timing. He doesn’t have a spot at the moment, but WWE will likely find a way to use him.

Andrade “Cien” Almas

Andrade “Cien” Almas – This is the only name you may not know but need to get familiar with. Almas and Zelina Vega look like a prototypical Intercontinental Championship heel duo. There’s something classic about this act and I think they’ll be making an impact very soon.

Sanity

I’ll admit I’m not too familiar with this group, however, it looks like some type of combination of the Wyatt Family and Sons of Anarchy. I’m optimistic unless they start using motorcycles.