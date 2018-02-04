WWE Legend Ric Flair Picks Super Bowl LII Winner

Ric Flair knows a thing or two about winning championships. And when it comes to Sunday’s Super Bowl LII, “The Nature Boy” is picking the Philadelphia Eagles to upset the New England Patriots to take home the gold.

Flair was in Philadelphia over the weekend for The Wing Bowl, where he proclaimed “The City of Brotherly Love” the best sports town in America while giving his prediction for Sunday’s game.

“Beyond a shadow of a doubt, one of the greatest sporting towns in the world is Philadelphia,” Flair told a crowd while being interviewed by radio station 94WIP. “I’ve been coming here since ’79 and because of a lot of you in this building, I spent a month in the hospital. I’ve been drinking your Imperial Vodka, your Jack (Daniels), your Crown Royal, but I’ve told people to see this event. The magnitude, the friendship, the enthusiasm, the Wing Bowl rocks baby.

And to be the team, you’ve got to beat the team. And right now, I’ll say it, the Eagles are the team. And the Patriots, not gonna happen, baby. Not gonna happen.”

The Eagles are the underdogs headed into Sunday’s matchup with the Patriots, who boast four Super Bowl Championships under quarterback Tom Brady and coach Bill Belechick’s tenure.

Flair has been sparsely seen since his medical emergency in 2017. He made a surprise appearance when his daughter Charlotte Flair won the SmackDown Women’s Championship back in November and made a special appearance during the RAW 25 celebration of Monday Night Raw in January.

Flair’s been known to throw his support behind a sports team when a big game is on the horizon. Hopefully he had better luck this time around, given he picked the Georgia Bulldogs to win the College Football National Championship in January only to have the Alabama Crimson Tide win in in overtime.

Super Bowl LII begins Sunday at 6:30 EST on NBC. Justin Timberlake is booked as the Halftime Show performer.