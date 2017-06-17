“Stone Cold” Steve Austin Endorses Mojo Rawley

Mojo Rawley may be having the most underrated 2017 in WWE. Not only did he win the Andre the Giant Memorial at WrestleMania 33, but he got to use his friend Rob Gronkowski in the process. He’s pinned now WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and his tag team, the Hype Bros, are officially back. Even better, they’re number one contenders for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

And now, Rawley finds himself on the receiving end of a glowing endorsement from “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

On a recent episode of his podcast, Austin had a plethora of compliments for Mojo Rawley.

“Just as far as the charisma of this guy, he’s got something…he’s got a real ease with words and I thought the way he presented them came off as organic as hell.”

Coming from a man who may be the best talker in WWE history, this is high praise. Few understand and appreciate a good promo quite like Austin. Even though it’s just an opinion, it kind feels like a fact, because Austin is right on target with his comments.

Mojo is great on the microphone. His personality is one of the few in WWE that can jump off of the screen. For some, he may be a little excessive, but the reality of it is that Mojo owns an impressionable character – one bound to garner an opinion

His size, athleticism, and NFL background speak volumes to his potential. We may be on the verge of Mojo Rawley become a player in WWE. His rise could be one of the most organic in recent WWE memory.

With Zack Ryder returning this past week, the Hype Bros are now back into the fray. Most may have forgotten that they are indeed the rightful number one contender to the Smackdown titles. Ryder himself is a cult favorite who has carved out a nice niche in the WWE environment.

Don’t look now, but the Hype Bros may be the most exciting tag team in WWE. Stone Cold’s endorsement of Rawley can only spell good things. Here’s to the Hype Bros making the climb.

