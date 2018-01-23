Steve Austin Stuns Vince McMahon to Start RAW 25

WWE celebrated its 25th anniversary of Monday Night Raw with the RAW 25 special on Monday. And the show kicked things off with of its biggest stars.

Stephanie and Shane McMahon started off in the ring, welcoming the fans to the show and calling out their father, Vince McMahon. The crowd at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn gave the WWE’s Chairman a standing ovation and a “Thank You Vince!” chant, which McMahon seemed to appreciate.

The two younger McMahon’s then brought out a plaque to give to Vince, but Vince’s happy attitude quickly soured, thinking the plaque was too small and unimportant. He then began to rant about the only person he had to thank for the 25 years of success with Raw was himself.

Suddenly the sound of glass shattering hit the arena, and out walked WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

Austin entered the ring to a monsterous ovation, and McMahon quickly tried to weasel his way out of the situation by saying he’s “a senior citizen.” He then pointed at his son Shane, whom Austin appeared to be friendly with only to hit with a Stone Cold Stunner. He then called for the ring crew to throw him a pair of beers, and handed one off to McMahon for a toast. Instead of stunning him like the old days, Austin gave his former employer a hug as the two drank.

But some things never change. Just as McMahon was about to leave the ring, Austin turned him around and sent him flying with another Stunner.