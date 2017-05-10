Stephanie McMahon Would Love To Get Back In The Ring

Stephanie McMahon is back at work. After going through a table at WrestleMania, the RAW Commissioner is back on the job traveling with WWE on their European tour. While in the UK, Stephanie spoke with The Mirror about the WWE UK tournament and other pressing topics.

“I absolutely love the in-ring performance aspect to what we do. It’s such an honor to be able to get in there with some of those performers and actually take bumps or tell a story of the match. I’m not necessarily the best but I do love to get in there, so if there’s ever an opportunity again to do that and to help make somebody else then I would absolutely welcome it.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Unsurprisingly, many of the women in the WWE have listed Stephanie as their WrestleMania dream opponent. Despite never having been a full-time performer, she is arguably the most important woman to ever step through the ropes.

While she has played many roles during her time in the WWE, her favorite is always being the heel.

“I love being a villain. It’s my favorite. The louder they boo, the more I know I’m doing my job. And it’s just fun to engage and interact with the fanbase. When they’re chanting and cheering and jeering as it were, to be able to have that live mic in my hand and interact with them and sometimes be able to catch them off-guard, there’s no better feeling.”

The Miz teased Stephanie’s return this past week when he told Dean Ambrose that Stephanie appointed him co-GM of RAW. It was the first time we’ve heard her using her “authority” since her ‘Mania angle with Triple H and Seth Rollins came to a close.

With the RAW ratings falling to record low for the year, Stephanie’s return to Monday nights could be imminent. Brock Lesnar is gone, Braun Strowman is out and the rest of the roster is flailing.

The WWE’s solution to poor ratings has almost always involved bringing a McMahon back into the main storyline.

Stephanie and RAW GM, Kurt Angle, will undoubtedly have a great power struggle awaiting them upon her return. The two had amazing chemistry together during their Attitude Era heyday and neither has lost a step on the mic.

MORE POP WWE:

The Rock Comments On Donald Trump / RAW Ratings Drop Again / RAW Star Has To Leave UK Tour Early