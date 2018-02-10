Did Stephanie McMahon Just Reveal WrestleMania Intentions?

Now that it’s officially WrestleMania season, WWE is actively making moves to fill out the New Orleans mega card. And as the Chief Brand Officer of WWE and the Commissioner of RAW, Stephanie McMahon may have just booked herself for ‘Mania.

Stephanie posted a video to her Instagram account of her getting in a late night work out. A McMahon hitting the gym is usually not news, but Stephanie capped of her post with the seasonal WrestleMania hashtag.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While this could have been an innocent promotion for her company, we know better. Given the current circumstances, this looks to be a tell-tale sign that the princess of WWE will be an active participant at WrestleMania 34.

And realistically speaking, there’s only one match she can enter.

While it’s still early to guarantee, all indicators point to Stephanie teaming with Triple H to take on Ronda Rousey and a teammate that has yet to be determined. At the moment, early favorite includes Kurt Angle, Braun strawman, and The Rock as tag team partners for Ronda Rousey in the former UFC champion’s first ever WWE match.

If you’ve been following the news, you’d know that Stephanie has made a few headlines this week. A story recently surfaced claiming WWE brought in Ronda Rousey in hope of using her star power to elevate Stephanie McMahon. While that seems a little counter-intuitive, the McMahon family is not afraid of any extra attention.

WWE will book Ronda Rousey to the moon. This is hardly a novel concept as WWE tends to do this when they get a bankable star. But Rousey is a rare commodity that promises even rarer profits. Her opportunities and accomplishments will be infinite and according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, much of Rousey’s triumphs will hinge upon Stephanie McMahon. As one of the best heels in the company, Steph is the perfect, if not the only, option WWE has to get Rousey a favorable standing with their audience. Their chemistry will play a big part in the future of the company

We’ll have to wait and see how this plays out, but the first data point in that narrative will be WrestleMania 34. And by the looks of it, Stephanie is hard at work to make sure she’s prepared for the biggest match of her career.