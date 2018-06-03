Stephanie McMahon Reveals ‘Celebrity Undercover Boss’ Disguise

Stephanie McMahon, daughter of WWE’s head honcho Vince McMahon and the Monday Night Raw Commissioner, will take part in the upcoming season of the Celebrity Undercover Boss reality show.

WWE released a photo of McMahon’s disguise on Friday, showing “The Billion-Dollar Princess” wearing a blond wig and glasses to hide her famous face.

.@StephMcMahon will be taking on a new role during @undercover_cbs! Watch her journey when it airs Friday, June 15, at 8/7 C on CBS! #CelebrityBoss https://t.co/RUDgpnN6KJ pic.twitter.com/fdAenV67VV — WWE (@WWE) June 2, 2018

The show revolves around the bosses of company’s going undercover within their own organization to find lower-level talent they can reward for their hard work. The CBS series debuted a backdoor pilot for the celebrity spin-off in March 2017 with country singer Darius Rucker and chef Marcus Samuelsson going undercover.

The new season, which debuted on May 11, has so far featured gymnast Gabby Douglas, Broadway actress Idina Menzel, blogger Bethany Mota and football legend Deion Sanders. McMahon’s episode will air June 15 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

McMahon’s appearances on WWE television have been more sporadic in recent months. Leading up to WrestleMania 34 she consistently appeared on Raw to antagonize Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey, leading to the mixed-tag match at WrestleMania where Rousey defeated McMahon (and her husband Triple H) but locking in her armbar submission.

The former UFC Champion snapped McMahon’s arm (in storyline) again the following night, writing McMahon off television for over a month.

McMahon returned to Raw in May to host the contract signing between Rousey and Nia Jax for the upcoming Raw Women’s Championship match at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view. McMahon tried to goad both women into hitting the other but to no avail. Jax revealed in the same promo that she was turning heel to destroy the newcomer.

Jax vs. Rousey is just one of many matches promised for the stacked Money in the Bank card. Two ladder matches for the titular briefcase will return, featuring Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, The Miz, Kevin Owens, a Member of the New Day, Samoa Joe, Rusev and Bobby Roode in the men’s match and Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, Ember Moon, Natalya, Naomi and Lana in the women’s match.

AJ Styles will take on Shinsuke Nakamura in a Last Man Standing Match for the WWE Championship, making this their fourth pay-per-view championship match in three months. Other title matches include SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella vs. Asuka, The Bludgeon Brothers vs. The Club for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship and Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins taking on Elias.