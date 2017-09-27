Is Stephanie McMahon Coming Back to RAW?

Stephanie McMahon used to be ubiquitous on RAW programming. Yet, she’s been absent from Monday night cameras since April of this year. However, she may be coming back.

In a report from CageSideSeats, WWE is considering bringing in Stephanie’s cold-hearted services back to the RAW brand. Her arrival is contingent upon RAW’s ratings, per the report. If the Monday night flagship were to suffer a loss of viewership, then WWE will trot out Stephanie to help stop the bleeding.

While Stephanie is still technically RAW’s commissioner, her name is rarely ever mentioned on the program. We did see her during the infamous segment between Kevin Owens and Vince McMahon where Stephanie gave Owens quite the disgusted look en route to helping her bloodied father. But other than that, she’s all be disappeared.

Slumping ratings or not, we can bank of Stephanie coming back to WWE TV sooner rather than later. With John Cena and Brock Lesnar out, WWE lacks considerable firepower. In fact, WWE is being so proactive in their race to keep ratings up against Monday Night Football that they’ve already begun to bring back the Shield. It’s clear WWE is determined on winning this fall.

Arming themselves with a Shield homecoming and a Stephanie McMahon comeback, RAW will have made valiant effort to patch up the holes Cena and Lesnar left behind. The Shield path clearly leads to some type of showdown with the Mizoutrage but for Steph, it’s less clear.

While this idea is only a thought-provoking rumor, there has yet to be any indication of what they will be used for. WE can safely guess she’ll be re-assuming her role as the tyrannical ball-buster, but who will she be targeting? Kurt Angle? Roman Reigns? Bayley or Sasha Banks?

WWE will pull out all the stops to keep fans intrigued. Stephanie’ husband, Triple H also finds himself in quite the rumor. We reported earlier this month that The Game is likely heading to SmackDown, in the near future. Combine that with Shane stepping in a Hell in a Cell and Vince taking the gratuitous beating he did and it sure looks like the McMahon’s have declared war. On what exactly, we don’t know, but they awfully excited to contribute to WWE.

We’ll keep an out for Stephanie but WWE will likely wait a few more weeks to see if they must break the energy glass. Be on the look out for her sometime after October’s TLC.