SPOILERS For WWE House Of Horrors Match

Oh, the horror! As rumored earlier in the week, a large portion of tonight’s House of Horrors match was, in fact, pre-taped and will be shown as the intro to Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt’s Payback battle. PWInsider confirmed today that nearly 10 minutes of the match was filmed at an actual house.

The following is a direct SPOILER from PWInsider:

“The first part of the match will take place in an actual house.They shot over ten minutes of footage for it, including Orton arriving in a limousine to the home.

The two fight in various rooms of the home, including one that has kid dolls hanging from the ceiling.That is the horror part I guess.

They finally end up in the kitchen, where Bray traps Orton and then goes out and hijacks the limousine.”

Then it’s off to the arena to finish the match.”

Who would take a limo to a House of Horrors? Limos are for proms and weddings, not eternal damnation. And if the limo is gone, will Randy be forced to live in the House forever, just as Bray promised? Or will The Viper be forced to call a Uber of Horrors to bring him back to the arena?

If these spoilers prove to be correct, this match will be just as ridiculous as we were hoping it would be. Hopefully the WWE’s brilliant video team was allowed carte blanche to really up the camp factor in editing together the opening segment.

WWE released an EXCLUSIVE look inside the house today and it looks like a cross between a filthy truck stop gas station and a Longhorn Steakhouse.

Stay with us all night for constant updates on WWE Payback.

