SPOILERS for Entire WWE Money in Bank Card

Our friends over at Sports Keeda have hit the jackpot. Earlier, via The Dirty Sheets Pod, we reported the leaked winner of the men’s Money in the Bank Match. Well, we now have spoilers for the entire card.

Here’s your neighborly SPOILER Warning:

Jinder Mahal will retain his WWE Championship against Randy Orton

Carmella will win the first ever Women’s MITB Match

The Uso’s will retain their Tag Team Championships against The New Day

Naomi will retain her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Lana.

Things can always change, but as for now, this is the best information we have. Sports Keeda has been riding a hot hand as of late in terms of spoilers. Stay tuned, folks.

