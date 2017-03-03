SPOILER On Alberto Del Rio’s Impact Wrestling Debut

The first episode of Impact Wrestling under Jeff Jarrett kicked off with a bang. Former WWE Superstar Alberto El Patron (Alberto Del Rio) made his debut at the Impact tapings in Orlando and later defeated Bobby Lashley to become the new World Heavyweight Champion, although the ending to the match leaves in question whether or not El Patron will be recognized as the champion.

Patron interrupted a promo between a debuting Bruce Pritchard who was the new heel representative of Bobby Lashley. Patron and Ethan Carter III argued over who deserved the shot, but Patron was awarded the match.

The match between Patron and Lashley ended with two ref bumps and officials arguing over who was the true winner, but Patron did leave the Impact Zone with the Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Championship.

The match should air as the main event of next Thursday’s episode.

