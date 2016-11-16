SPOILER: Another Smackdown legend spotted backstage

Pro Wrestling Insider is reporting that longtime Smackdown commentator and former WWE/ECW great, Taz, has been spotted backstage at the 900th episode of Smackdown LIVE in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

The human suplex machine, whose career was cut short due to injury in 2002, has spent the past year hosting a CBS Radio talk show covering the history of pro wrestling.

The WWE has already advertised the returns of Edge and The Undertaker and while it remains unclear why Taz is in the building, it could signal that more surprise appearances are in store for this historic edition of Smackdown LIVE.