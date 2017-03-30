Injured Former Champion Cleared For His WWE Return

One of the most anticipated WWE returns of 2016 never came to fruition. When the WWE split into two separate brands, it opened up a roster spot for one of the greatest athletes in WWE history. Sadly, only a few weeks before his scheduled TV return, former WWE Tag Team, Intercontinental and United States Champion, Shelton Benjamin was derailed after he suffering a torn rotator cuff during an indie wrestling match.

Fast forward nine months and it appears Shelton Benjamin is finally ready to make his return to the WWE for the first time since 2010. The former champ announced on Twitter that he had officially been cleared to return for action immediately.

Despite the untimely injury, Vince McMahon and Triple H have been quite high on the prospect of getting the Gold Standard back in a WWE ring.

The timing of Benjamin’s announcement is very curious, as WrestleMania is only two days away. While it’s possible the news was simply too good for the former WWE star to contain, it could also be a sign that he will make his presence felt in some way in Orlando. The only surprise spot that seems to make sense would be the Andre the Giant Battle Royal, but I highly doubt WWE will want to waste his first appearance in seven years on a pre-show battle royal that he is not expected to win.

After 9 of the hardest months of my life, I’m happy to announce I have been OFFICIALLY CLEARED to return to action. Effective Immediately! — Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) March 30, 2017

Before his injury, Benjamin was advertised to make his return to Smackdown, which considering how great the wrestling on Tuesday nights have been, it’s mind blowing to imagine the former Team Angle member thrown into the mix.

Speaking of Angle, Kurt Angle is also rumored to make his return to WWE TV after he’s inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this Friday night. Could Angle and Benjamin form another alliance upon their returns? I know another American Smackdown team that would fit perfectly with the former amateur wrestling standouts.

Wherever and whenever we see Benjamin back on TV, it will be a welcome sight as it felt as if his potential went unfulfilled in his first run with the company.

