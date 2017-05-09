New Number One Contenders For Tag Team Championships

Don’t let that picture you clicked on fool you. WWE did a nice job of giving us a reason to believe Goldust and R-Truth would get a sentimental victory on their way to becoming number one contenders, but it was Sheamus and Cesaro who ran the gauntlet to earn a rematch with The Hardys.

Sheamus and Cesaro’s change of attitude is paying off as they disposed of Enzo and Cass, The Club, Heath Slater and Rhyno and The Golden Truth to earn the future shot at the Hardy’s belts.

It came down to The Golden Truth and Sheamus and Cesaro and a few near falls gave the impression that a true underdog story was being told, yet a simple roll-up by Cesaro gave the duo the final victory. They then went on to beat down the Golden Truth after the match.

The Hardys came out on stage after the victory to stare down their competitors. The crowd showered the champs with DELETE chants, but the “breaking” of the champs may be farther off than we hoped.

Impact Wrestling may have filed a trademark that will keep Matt Hardy from being able to use his persona in WWE and Matt responded with a scathing tweet that put his former employer on blast.

You can read the full RAW Spoilers HERE.

