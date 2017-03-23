Shawn Michaels Turned Down A Dream Match At This Year’s WrestleMania

WWE Hall Of Famer, Shawn Michaels, has accomplished something that nearly no other wrestler has accomplished in the history of the business. After wrestling his official retirement match against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 26, the Heartbreak Kid has stayed retired. In recent interviews, Mr. WrestleMania has said that while he has never hinted that he wanted to make a comeback, it hasn’t kept the WWE from asking.

In a recent appearance on the Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast, Michaels stated that he turned down a dream match at this year’s WrestleMania when the company gave him the opportunity to face AJ Styles on April 2nd. After HBK turned down the match, Styles vs. Shane McMahon was born.

“I guess I’m breaking something with you and I don’t even know if I should, but I could have had that match,” Michaels said. “They didn’t have an opponent for AJ at WrestleMania. I said that I hadn’t been asked because I hadn’t—but then I was.

“I said, I wish that young man was here 10 years ago, man. I honestly do. I think he’s very talented.”

Michaels’ return was also speculated a few months ago, when rumours suggested he’d compete at this January’s Royal Rumble PPV, which took place in his San Antonio, Texas hometown. That never materialised, however, and Michaels remained adamant that he was staying retired.

HBK also told Chris Jericho on a recent edition of his podcast that while many assume he and AJ would make for the perfect dream match, he generally prefered matches with superstars who have different styles than he had, and even noted that the current superstar he would most like to face off with is Samoa Joe.

The news of HBK turning down a match with AJ will likely only pour salt in the wounds for those fans disappointed with Shane McMahon being picked for AJ Styles’ WrestleMania 33 opponent.

