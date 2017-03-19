Shawn Michaels Reveals The One Thing That Could Get Him To Wrestle Again

Shawn Michaels is one of the rare exceptions in WWE, as he’s managed to avoid coming back for another run with the company since his original retirement back in 2010.

That’s not applying a negative connotation to those that do return to the squared circle for another go mind you, but it’s just about unheard of for someone, especially someone of Michael’s caliber, to not at least come back one more time. For Michaels, who is currently doing press for his new movie The Ressurection of Gavin Stone, it’s about being there for his family above anything else, despite how much fans would love to see him back in regular action.

Michaels explained the rationalization to FOX News in a recent interview, saying “I learned very early that you don’t get time back,” Michaels shared. “I’d miss my children growing up so that’s the reason I retired. I knew I’d never get those years back.”

He is still appreciative of the gifts he’s been given, saying “We all have gifts and I guess all the rocket scientists were given away by the time I got there,” he joked. “[My gift] was in the world of the WWE and I’m thankful for that.” That said, there is one thing in particular that could coerce him back into the ring.

“No, I don’t want to go back and wrestle again…But some big bubble could break and I might need money like everybody else. It’s wrestle or bag groceries — [that’s] all I’m qualified to do.”

So if you see the Heartbreak Kid bagging groceries at your local grocery store, you’ll at least know why.

