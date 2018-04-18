End of an Era: Shawn Michaels Snips Iconic Ponytail

Any real Shawn Michaels fan can recall a favorite HBK hairdo. Whether it was the poofy platinum blonde of the 80’s or the mid-life half ponytail at WrestleMania 25, HBK’s hair was always a noticeable detail.

And now it’s gone.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Evan Dell, a Florida barber was entrusted with the duty of snipping Michael’s legendary locks. He wrote the following on his sure-to-be transcendental experience.

“Today I had the honor of meeting a childhood hero of mine Shawn Michaels, and getting him ready for Wrestlemania this weekend. Shawn has had the ponytail for over 20 years, and today he had me cut it off and give him a new look. Such a genuine and down to earth guy it was such a privilege being trusted with the famous locks,” he wrote on Facebook.

While some people will treat this like any other 52-year old cutting off his nappy hair, this will rock the WWE Universe. Imagine Hulk Hogan shaving his goatee, Stone Cold Steve Austin having a bowl cut, or John Cena having lamb chop sideburns. It’s just too much. And right now, so is this.

However, HBK likely has a big weekend ahead as one of WWE’s most beloved ambassadors. While he isn’t booked for WrestleMania 34, he’ll be in New Orleans showing off his new look. Hopefully, by then, we’ll stop feeling weird.