Shane McMahon Mending From Successful Hernia Surgery

Shane McMahon’s threshold for physical discomfort is the stuff of WWE legend. WrestleMania 34 saw him compete with an umbilical hernia, but the SmackDown Commissioner will have to find something else to overcome for his next match because a hernia is no more.

WWE announced on Thursday that Shane underwent a successful operation to mend the injury. The released the following statement on the matter.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Shane McMahon undergoes successful hernia surgery Smackdown LIVE Commissioner Shane McMahon underwent a successful hernia surgery last Friday in New York, N.Y. McMahon is currently resting at home, but he’s feeling well and is excited to get back to work on Smackdown LIVE. Stay with WWE.com as more information on Shane’s condition becomes available.

In March, Shane was forced to leave his Antigua vacation for an emergency trip to New York hospital thanks to acute diverticulitis. However, upon closer examination, doctors saw needed surgery to fix an umbilical hernia.

Despite being physically compromised, Shane teamed with Daniel Bryan at ‘Mania to defeat Kevin Owens and Sami Zayns. He went on to show up at SmackDown to introduce Paige as the new General Manager, but he’s been absent for a few weeks now.

WWE didn’t give a timeline for his return, but it wouldn’t be much of a surprise to see him on next week’s SmackDown.

McMahon’s calendar year has been wild, to say the least. On top of his latest surgery, Shane was involved in a helicopter crash, a masochistic Hell in a Cell, and even reportedly stood up to Brock Lesnar after WrestleMania.

On his podcast, X-Pac 12360, the former DX and nWo member shared a story that illustrated McMahon’s now patented comfort with reckless abandon:

“I went skydiving with Shane and Madusa [Alundra Blaze], I think I was 22. Shane and I are close to the same age. I was scared to death, and Shane was the first one out the door of the plane. He did a moonsault backward. I watched the interview [about the helicopter accident] with the Pilot and Shane, he was unnerved and it doesn’t surprise me at all, not once did I think, ‘I hope he’s alright,’ I knew he was alright.”

When McMahon does make his return, WWE will likely begin his story for SummerSlam. While that doesn’t obligate an actual match, as Commissioner of SmackDown, McMahon is one of the show’s more vital characters. A wild guess says he finds a way to get involved with Daniel Bryan’s big return.