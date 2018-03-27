Shane McMahon Reportedly Hospitalized

WWE.com reported on Monday that SmackDown Live commissioner Shane McMahon is currently in a New York hospital after suffering from acute diverticulitis and an umbilical hernia.

The site reports McMahon was on vacation with his family in the Caribbean when the medical emergency arose.

“While there, Shane developed a massive infection due to acute diverticulitis and was hospitalized for several days in Antigua before being flown back to a New York-area hospital, where he is currently being treated with heavy doses of antibiotics,” WWE.com reported. “The doctors in New York have also discovered that Shane suffered an umbilical hernia during the attack, which will require surgery once the infection has been eradicated.”

McMahon was last seen on the March 13 episode of SmackDown Live, where he was attacked at the end of the show by Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn and had to be carried out of the arena on a stretcher. McMahon’s storyline injuries from the attack included a “laryngeal contusion and trapezius and rhomboid strains,” and WWE.com appeared to play into the story by saying McMahon was on vacation as a means of recuperation.

One week later WWE announced the major news that SmackDown Live general manager Daniel Bryan had been cleared to return to in-ring reaction. Bryan appeared on television that night and fired Zayn and Owens in the final segment of the evening. The two then attacked Bryan, allowing the former WWE Champion to get physical with other wrestlers for the first time in over two years, ending with Owens powerbombin Bryan on the ring apron.

It’s been widely speculated that a tag team match between McMahon and Bryan and Owens and Zayn will take place at WrestleMania 34, but those plans could change if McMahon is unable to wrestle.

WrestleMania 34 takes place at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Other matches already booked for the event include Roman Reigns versus Brock Lesnar, AJ Styles versus Shinsuke Nakamura, The Miz vs. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor, Randy Orton versus Jinder Mahal vs. Bobby Roode, Charlotte Flair versus Asuka, Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle against Stephanie McMahon and Triple H, the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and the first-ever Women’s Battle Royal.

Ever since his return to the company in 2016, McMahon has been an active competitor at WWE’s biggest annual show. He took on The Undertaker in a Hell in a Cell match WrestleMania 32 and faced AJ Styles in the opening match of WrestleMania 33 last year, but failed to win either match.