Watch: Seth Rollins Gets Creative With Major Ring Malfunction

Seth Rollins has a knack for introducing inventive offense to WWE. While we’ll always love the Curb Stomp and Falcon Arrow, it’s Rollins move set once WWE’s ring breaks that may be most compelling.

At a WWE Live Event in Anaheim, CA, the top rope snapped during a tag match featuring Rollins and Roman Reigns vs. Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre.

What happened next was pure magic.

If the top rope breaks, is this a tope suicida or a top con hilo?! #WWEAnaheim @WWERollins @WWE pic.twitter.com/Fan8RrJlj6 — Maxamilian Demian (@Maxoplata) June 25, 2018

An impromptu suicide dive is fine, but a post-match tornado rope swing gave the fans their money’s worth.

This is just another example of Rollins embracing his new babyface character. Ever since his classic WrestleMania 31 cash-in, The Kingslayer has endured some tough times. A significant knee injury and subsequent surgery cost him nearly a year. Upon returning, fans clamored for him to come back as a hero, but WWE went against the grain and kept him a heel. On top of his in-ring identity crisis, Rollins had been stripped of his popular finisher, the Curb Stomp.

WWE still gave him high profile spots, but there was something amiss with Rollins’ character. He’d run as a baby face into his WrestleMania 33 match with Triple H and would feed that momentum in a Summer-long partnership with Dean Ambrose.

That lead to full-on Shield reunion that we’ve all already forgotten about thanks to a series of poorly times illnesses and injuries. This forced WWE to audible away from an apparent Rollins vs. Ambrose WrestleMania match, and after the Lunatic’s replacement, Jason Jordan, suffered an injury, Rollins was yet again a WrestleMania orphan.

However, a February Gauntlet Match on RAW changed everything.

“I feel like I found my footing. I think people kind of forgot about me, or what I was capable of. The week I had where I had a gauntlet match on RAW, where I put on a 65-minute performance and then Elimination Chamber, people were reminded of what I could do in the ring. Couple that with the matches with Finn Balor on RAW, and now the Triple Threat at WrestleMania 34. I really started to find my footing with the audience, where I want to be anyway. It’s been a slow road, but I feel like I’m exactly where we want to be,” Rollins told Newsweek.

Since WrestleMania, Rollins has maintained his torrid 2018 pace. However, a loss to Dolph Ziggler last week brought him to a screeching halt. For now, it looks like Rollins and Ziggler will feud through Extreme Rules, but fans are hoping Rollins can find his way into the Universal Championship picture.

“Seth Rollins is, right now, for your money, one of the most exciting guys wrestling. He’s getting into that ‘great’ stratosphere, like beyond elite. He’s becoming, dare I say, Hall Of Fame caliber. He’s going to be one of the best before it’s all said and done with,” said Mark Henry on Busted Open Radio.