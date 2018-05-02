Mark Henry Calls Seth Rollins ‘Beyond Elite’

Seth Rollins has always been popular. However, in the wake of WrestleMania 34, Rollins’ trajectory has never been higher. And if that wasn’t enough, Mark Henry just emphasized exactly how rare of a talent the Intercontinental Champion is.

During Sirius XM’s Busted Open Radio, the freshly christened WWE Hall of Famer had high praise for the 31-year old.

“Seth Rollins is, right now, for your money, one of the most exciting guys wrestling. He’s getting into that ‘great’ stratosphere, like beyond elite. He’s becoming, dare I say, Hall Of Fame caliber. He’s going to be one of the best before it’s all said and done with,” said Henry.

Rollins has always been a world class performer, but now he has a palpable confidence that emanates from his character. This new layer of magnetism has him ready to return to the top of the company.

Back in 2015, RAW was very much built around Rollins. With a limited supporting cast, the then WWE Champion was the company’s most prominent prospect and was treated as such. It wasn’t uncommon to see Rollins in abundance during RAW’s three-hour run time. However, these high level of exposure drew the ire of some WWE fans and his supporters would soon turn into detractors.

But by watching Rollins in 2018, it’s clear he’s ready to resume WWE’s throne.

“I feel like I found my footing. I think people kind of forgot about me, or what I was capable of. The week I had where I had a gauntlet match on RAW, where I put on a 65-minute performance and then Elimination Chamber, people were reminded of what I could do in the ring. Couple that with the matches with Finn Balor on RAW, and now the Triple Threat at WrestleMania 34. I really started to find my footing with the audience, where I want to be anyway. It’s been a slow road, but I feel like I’m exactly where we want to be,” he said in an interview with Newsweek.

Rollins is on the short list of potential Universal Champions. But at this moment, he’s the Intercontinental Championships keeper and will put it on the line with against its old master, The Miz, at this Sunday’s Backlash.

We’ll guess that Rollins keeps his belt, but we don’t see him holding that title for all of 2018. At this rate, WWE will have to make room for him in their main event, potentially as Universal Champion by year’s end.