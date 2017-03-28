Seth Rollins Makes His WrestleMania Match Official

After months of speculation, Seth Rollins WrestleMania status has finally been cemented. Seth Rollins returned to RAW tonight to sign the “Hold Harmless” contract with Triple H for their non-sanctioned match at WrestleMania.

Triple H told Seth that by signing the contract he gives away all of his rights and whatever happens to Rollins at WrestleMania, the WWE will not be held responsible.

The Cerebral Assassin questioned Rollins’ new attitude and desire to please the fans saying, “If you aint making enemies, then you aint making money. You take life and you grab it by the throat and you make it give you everything you want and screw everything else!”

Rollins then gave the babyface manifesto the WWE Universe had been waiting on since last Summer when he let Triple H know that this wasn’t about revenge, it was about redemption.

“I gave up everything to stand next to you and for what? At WrestleMania nothing will stop me from getting back what matters most to me and that’s who I was before I met you.”

After the contract was signed, Triple H kicked the table into Rollins’ injured knee and began to pick up where he left off two weeks ago, yet when he swung the crutch at Seth Rollins’ knee, Rollins turned the tables and sent The Game retreating to the back.

Rollins will finally get a chance for his redemption this Sunday at WrestleMania 33 when he takes on Triple H in a non-sanctioned match.

