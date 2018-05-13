Big Intercontinental Title Match Announced for RAW in London

Seth Rollins’ open challenge has been accepted.

Following Rollins defending his Intercontinental title last week against Mojo Rawley on RAW, Rollins announced he would be coming back with another open challenge this week. He noted that his match with Rawley saw the former Andre The Giant Battle Royal winner elevate his game and sparked his interest in facing another challenger.

Highly considering another Open Challenge for the IC Title this Monday in London. @MojoRawleyWWE put in a career performance last week. Interested to see who wants to step up to the plate this time. #MondayNightRollins #fightingchampion #brockwho — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) May 12, 2018

Several names immediately stepped up to the plate via their social media platforms, and all of them would have made for incredible matches. Notably Pete Dunne and Chad Gable. Dunne sent out a tweet in response while Gable “liked” the tweet.

Dunne would have been an interesting choice given the fact that he is the current WWE U.K. champion and the show is emanating from London’s O2 Arena in the U.K.

However, WWE appears to have announced that Kevin Owens will face Rollins on Monday night. It’s hard to get upset about that being the match we get, as this is a pair that can and likely will tear the house down. The match was announced when WWE published a video on their Twitter page with Owens officially accepting the challenge.

Another interesting aspect of Rollins’ original tweet is the “#BrockWho” hashtag at the end. Rollins has taken great pride recently in promoting himself as a fighting champion, facing challengers all over the world night in and night out while Lesnar sits on the sideline. WWE has even taken up that position by promoting Rollins as such.

There’s no denying that Rollins is making a strong case that the Intercontinental title is actually the top championship on RAW.