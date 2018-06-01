Seth Rollins and Elias Official for Money in the Bank

If the guitar smashing wasn’t a clear sign that Seth Rollins and Elias would meet at Money in the Bank, WWE just made their Intercontinental bout official.

On Thursday, Elias and Rollins traded barbs on Twitter. The social media skirmish ended with Rollins extending a challenge for the June 17 pay-per-view. Then on Friday, WWE made the announcement.

While it was the splintering of a Gibson that really got this ball rolling, Elias’ aforementioned tweet made things imminent.

“Give me a mouth full of canvas & I’ll spit out a masterpiece. I’m not coming for the man, I’m coming for the title.”

Give me a mouth full of canvas & I’ll spit out a masterpiece. I’m not coming for the man, I’m coming for the title. #MITB pic.twitter.com/9OcnjKC3lx — Elias (@IAmEliasWWE) May 31, 2018

Keeping the musical theme intact, Rollins replied just as a fighting champion should.

“Expect your receipt in stereo.#ICTitle on the line at #MITB?

You got it,” wrote Rollins.

Rollins has had a thunderous reign as Intercontinental Champion. Using the evergreen Open Challenge, The Kingslayer has endeared himself to WWE‘s residences with high caliber matches and heroic vibrations.

However, Money in the Bank could see him lose his title.

For months now, Elias has been one of WWE’s most consistent acts. The Drifter routinely gets an uninterrupted 10 minutes segment of every WWE show but has not been given too many in-ring opportunities. But now he’ll have a real crack at one of WWE’s biggest prizes and there’s reason to expect his victory.

While Rollins may be red hot, he may be burning too brightly for the Intercontinental Championship. This is hardly a bad thing, as he seems destined to challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship this summer. But for that to happen, he’ll have to drop his current title.

Right now WWE is keeping their cards close, so we can’t be too sure of their plans. But Elias with the Intercontinental Championship gives him an exponential boost in starpower—something WWE would be interested in. Even more, WWE is fully behind Rollins being the “hottest Superstar in WWE” per Michael Cole’s squawking during RAW. Perhaps they are building the case for Rollins to leapfrog Roman Reigns as the rightful heir to the Universal Championship.

We’ll see how things shake out in the coming weeks, but the movement of Rollins and Reigns will eventually give us big clues as to who will face Lesnar at SummerSlam—we can’t rule out Braun Strowman, either. Regardless, WWE has a handful of names who can be their top guy this summer, and that’s hardly a bad thing