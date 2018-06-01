Scott Steiner Debunks WWE Hall of Fame in Classic Rant

Scott Steiner may be the best sound bite in all of professional wrestling. His profanity-filled incantations can be hit or miss, but his latest rant on the WWE Hall of Fame is simply fun to read.

Steiner, who is not a WWE Hall of Famer, recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. and shared his philosophy on the institution.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Can you go someplace and say that it is legit when it doesn’t exist? How can you say it is legit? It defies all odds. You cannot have a Hall of Fame if you cannot visit. It is the creation of someone’s mind. It boggles my mind that people care about being in the Hall of Fame when it doesn’t even exist,” he explained.

As a longtime proponent of logic, Steiner proposed an analogy that questions the very existence of WWE’s hallowed hall.

“Would you go to a grocery store but there is no food? It is such a freaking joke it drives me crazy. I don’t give a f—k. The Hall of Fame doesn’t exist. You can’t visit it. I get so sick of talking about it because it is so stupid. People take it so seriously. Some guys really just mark out for themselves and think of how great it is. It is freaking fake. It doesn’t exist,” he said.

Given that thee actually isn’t a physical structure enshrining WWE’s finest, Steiner does have a point. However, the Hall of Fame isn’t as intangible as Steiner is leading you to believe. Inductees get contracts, rings, applause, warm hugs, and bloated speeches during their coronation. In 2018 that counts as reality.

However, Steiner still can’t get past the lack of physicality regarding the Hall.

“You might as well put the Hall of Fame on the moon. It’s the same s**t. You are never going to go to the moon to visit the Hall of Fame. I don’t care if it was on earth; you wouldn’t visit it either,” he said.

There may be a touch of bitterness to Steiner’s remarks. Steiner has enjoyed long a successful career in the business and is undoubtedly Hall of Fame caliber. However, his outspoken nature may have permanently delayed his induction as he routinely bashes the McMahon family and Triple H.

But Steiner did admit he’d accept a bid into WWE’s Hall, given the right circumstance.

“It’s like anything else; you have to pay. He [Vince McMahon] gets paid for the show. The Network pays for him to have the show. If you are going to pay me, sure. Pay me! These guys do it for free, but the whole concept is crazy to me. It is amazing–but, people do it.”