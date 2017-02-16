Scott Steiner Is Now A Bollywood Action Star

First we had Hollywood Hulk Hogan, now we have Bollywood Scott Steiner. Former WCW and WWE star Scott Setiner is staring in the upcoming film Enredados La Confusion, a Bollywood-style Costa Rican film to be released in 2017 produced by Pacific Investment Corporation. Steiner’s character, The Chief, is holding up the main character for $3 million … according to Nacion.com.

$3 million? Way to raise the stakes, guys.

You can see some of Big Poppa’s acting chops in the trailer posted above. Steiner posted a poster from the film today with the very apropos title “movie poster.”

movie poster pic.twitter.com/0Z2mjh0WAT — Big Poppa Pump (@ScottSteiner) February 16, 2017

Scott Steiner is a true renaissance man. Here are a few other things you may not know about the former WCW Champion, Scott Steiner, aka Big Poppa Pump.

One, his official website is bootydaddy.com. It looks like it hasn’t been updated since 2002, but it’s still impressive he was able to lock down that URL.

Two, he runs a Shoney’s in Alabama. Yes, it’s true. The Big Boy and the Big Poppa have formed a tag team. Last year, fellow NWO members Scott Hall and Kevin Nash helped Scotty open up his own Shoney’s franchise.

“If you need extra pancakes on the breakfast buffet, Big Poppa is your hook up. Holla if you hear me.”

