Sasha Banks Name Checks Matt Hardy On Twitter

Well that didn’t take long. Only hours after it was reported that the Hardy Boyz were not resigning with Impact Wrestling, a WWE superstar has been given the green light (we assume) to mention Matt Hardy on Twitter.

Tonight after RAW went off the air, Sasha Banks took to Twitter to drop a very direct shout out to the one and only, #BROKEN Matt Hardy.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Oh, WWE, I knew you’d come!

There has been much speculation that the Hardy Boyz might be on their way back home to the WWE after an eight year absence, and while this may only be a coincidence, it seems like a very good sign that the rumor is closer to coming true.

It’s not the first time a WWE Superstar has called upon the Hardyz on Twitter. Bray Wyatt and the New Day also had a few exchanges with the Broken one over the past year during the height of Matt’s creative genius.

Earlier today, Matt Hardy confirmed the rumors of the Hardy’s departure from TNA on his own Twitter account.

I wish @IMPACTWRESTLING all the best going forward, especially the INDUSTRIOUS talent. I hope they’re all treated with respect & fairness. — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 28, 2017

Be on the lookout for more clues from other WWE stars to see if the former WWE Tag Team Champions might be back home in time for Wrestelmania 33.

MORE WWE: Major Update On Hardy Boyz WWE Return / Seth Rollins Makes Wrestlemania Announcement / Former WWE Star Declares War On Vince McMahon