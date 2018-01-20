Sasha Banks Claims She’s ‘The Greatest Women’s Wrestler Ever’

Former WWE Raw Women’s Champion Sasha Banks is never known for lacking confidence. But her latest statement has left some fans shaking their heads.

In an interview with TalkSPORT, Banks made the claim that she is the greatest female wrestler not just on WWE’s current roster, but of all time.

“… that rivalry with Bayley is something I’d love to pick right back up because she actually has my number, which pisses me off because in my heart I know I’m the greatest women’s wrestler ever. It’s about showing her and the world that I’m the best and it would be great to pick up that rivalry again with her. I’m in no rush; I plan to be with WWE for a very long time so we can tell that story anytime. Sasha Banks is all about being me and it’s not arrogance it’s confidence, I am the very best at what I do.”

That’s quite a claim given the loaded current roster including the likes of Charlotte Flair, Asuka and Becky Lynch along with promising up-and-comers down in NXT like Ember Moon, Kairi Sane and Nikki Cross. And that’s not even to mention former WWE Superstars and Hall of Famers like Trish Stratus, Lita, Beth Pheonix, Fabulous Moolah, AJ Lee and Chyna

Banks is also less than a month removed from being involved in an accident with Paige, where a kick to the back of Paige’s head from Banks forced the “Anti-Diva” to retire.

Some fans were behind Banks on social media, commending her for her confidence.

Sasha Banks thinks she’s the best women’s wrestler ever? Good. — CB (@SMC_CalB) January 20, 2018

Well I woke up, the government is shut down and people still arguing about Sasha Banks saying she is the best wrestler. Because she doesn’t have the right to be confident when she’s the common denominator of 3 of the greatest WWE women matches of all time. pic.twitter.com/OefcirHdlZ — Nadia (@VeenaMKay) January 20, 2018

“Sasha Banks thinks she’s the best women’s wrestler ever? Good,” one fan tweeted.

Others were not as supportive.

Sasha Banks recently im claimed to be the greatest women’s wrestler ever.

In my heart I know I’m the greatest women’s wrestler ever”. “I am the very best at what I do @SashaBanksWWE maybe yer the best at botching moves and injuring people #FireSashaBanks @IvyOfficialWWE pic.twitter.com/w3en80FQQy — Kayfabe Rebel (@RebelKelley) January 20, 2018

Whether or not Banks is indeed the best of all time remains to be seen. As for right now, she’ll be one of 30 women competing in the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on Jan. 28.